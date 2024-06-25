New transfer guidelines say no executive posts to govt. employees facing criminal cases, inquiries

The Karnataka government on Tuesday came out with fresh guidelines for the transfer of its employees and said the total transfers should not exceed 6%.

The Ministers of the departments concerned have been authorised to issue transfer orders of employees belonging to the categories of ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ during the general transfer period from June 25 to July 9.

Criminal cases

It said employees facing departmental inquiries, pending criminal cases or serious allegations should be posted to non-executive posts to prevent their influence during the probe and to ensure the impartial nature of the investigation. Such employees should not be posted to postings they demand, the guidelines stated. It said employees facing criminal cases and probes should not be posted to sensitive and executive posts.

Minimum service

Employees belonging to the categories ‘A’ and ‘B’ should complete a minimum of two years of service in one location to be eligible for transfer to another location. The minimum years of service at one location for employees of the ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories has been fixed at four and seven years, respectively.

Employees recruited to the departments in the Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) should put in 10 years of service before they are transferred outside the region.

For relaxation

However, minimum service at one place/city/location can be extended or reduced in the case of employees retiring in less than two years, employees having technical expertise for specific projects, and employees involved in implementing the flagship programmes.

In cases of husband and wife being government employees, if one employee gets transferred, then the other person can also be transferred to the same location if the vacancy exists, to ensure postings for the couple at one place/city.

The guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) have barred the transfer of employees if they are office-bearers of the State Government Employees’ Association. This would allow them to discharge their service to the association without any disruption.

Medical cases

In the case of children of employees suffering from chronic diseases and receiving treatment, then such employees can furnish required medical documents to continue in service at the same place.

In cases where employees who have been transferred have not reported to duty seeking leave on medical grounds, then such persons should furnish medical certificates and the appropriate authority can sanction leave, the guidelines stated.

