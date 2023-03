New train between Dharwad and Belagavi from today

March 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will run an unreserved express special train between Dharwad and Belagavi from Monday. It will be operational for six months, initially.

Train No 07357 Dharwad-Belagavi Unreserved Express Special will leave Dharwad at 8.15 a.m. and arrive at Belagavi at 10.45 a.m.

En route, the train will arrive and leave Alnavar at 8.54 a.m. and 8.55 a.m. respecively, Londa at 9.30 a.m. and 9.32 a.m., Khanapur at 9:59 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Train No 07358 Belagavi-Dharwad Unreserved Express Special will leave Belagavi at 7.30 p.m. and arrive at Dharwad at 9.55 p.m.

En route, the train will arrive and leave Khanapur at 7.54 p.m. and 7.55 p.m., respectively, Londa at 8.20 p.m. and 8.22 p.m., Alnavar at 8.58 p.m.and 9 p.m.

It will comprise 22 coaches with locked AC Coaches. Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi has urged the people to make use of the service.