New tourist attraction awaits devotees atop MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district

March 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

108-feet tall Lord Male Mahadeshwara Statue to be unveiled by CM on Saturday, March 18

The Hindu Bureau

The statue of Sri Male Mahadeshwara in MM Hills will be unveiled on Saturday, March 18. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Devotees visiting the famous MM Hills Temple atop Male Mahadeshwara Betta in Chamarajanagar district can get to see a 108-feet tall Lord Male Mahadeshwara Statue that will be unveiled on Saturday, March 18.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit MM Hills to inaugurate the statue. In view of the CM’s visit, Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar district V. Somanna will visit M.M. Hills on Friday, March 17, to inspect the arrangements and hold discussions with the officials.

Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Development Authority constructed the statue as a tourist attraction at the hilltop. A sum of ₹20 crore was spent on installing the statue at Deepadagiri Vaddu atop the hills.

The Minister had recently directed the officials to complete the remaining works with regard to the statue project as the CM was expected to inaugurate the statue in March. The works also include the construction of the road connecting to the place where the statue has come up.

