New textile and garment policy targets ₹10,000 cr. investment, 5 lakh jobs

The State government has brought out a new textile and garment policy 2019-24, with the aim to attract investment of ₹10,000 crore and generate five lakh jobs during the five-year period.

With the goal to boost local economy and create a holistic textile and apparel ecosystem in the State, the new policy has identified five thrust sectors — spinning, weaving, integrated units, processing, and technical textiles.

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the policy that would provide a stimulus to the textile industry to project Karnataka as the garment capital of India and achieve higher and sustainable growth in the textile value chain. A centre of excellence for textile and technical textiles would be established at a cost of ₹10 crore during the policy period.

The budget outlay required for execution of the policy is estimated at ₹1,582.17 crore during the next five years. The amount would be utilised to provide capital subsidy, interest subsidy, power subsidy, wage subsidy, skill development support, stamp duty reimbursement, ESI and EPF subsidy, and infrastructure development.

Special focus

For boosting conversion of cotton production into yarn preparation, special focus would be given to units investing in spinning mill manufacturing higher count and compact yarn. North Karnataka produces nearly 40 lakh bales of cotton a year. However, spinning mills consume only 10% of the cotton grown and rest is sold to spinning mills of neighbouring States.

The new policy envisages capital subsidy to modernise the spinning mills with latest spindle technologies to achieve lower energy production; encourage units to use non-conventional sources of power by providing concessional rates; and skill development support to develop need-based skills for spinning.

Handloom intervention

The new policy sets out specific interventions for the handloom sector such as developing an extensive strategy to increase the share of handloom exports to distinct international markets. There are 1.2 lakh looms engaged in weaving of silk and cotton.

The policy will also give importance to units investing in rapier loom, air jet looms, and electronic jacquard. The policy envisages credit-linked capital subsidy for MSME enterprises.

The policy has created four zones — Hyderabad-Karnataka region (zone 1); all areas other than municipal corporations, district headquarters in non H-K region (zone-2), all municipal corporations, district headquarters in non H-K region (zone-3), and Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.