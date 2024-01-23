ADVERTISEMENT

New team of ICSI in Mysuru

January 23, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Institute of Company Secretaries of India - Mysuru chapter having its office at No 125, NHCSL Layout, Off KRS Road in Metagalli here is now headed by a new team of members under the chairmanship of CS Padmanabha V., for 2024.

The new committee has decided to bring in lot of new initiatives and unique set of programmes for the development of both students and members and to facilitate the collaboration between the industry and professionals, a release said here.

It said the Mysuru chapter is one of the vibrant chapters of the ICSI and has received best chapter award in all India level for the sixth time. The new committee is – CS Abhishek Bharadwaj A.B., Secretary, CS Krishne Gowda C., Vice-Chairman, CS Arunkumar M.G., Member, CS Janhavi A.N., Member, and CS Reshma Anwar, Treasurer.

