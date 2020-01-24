Karnataka

New Tatkal express train between Shivamogga and Bengaluru

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, launching the Shivamogga-Yeshwantpur Tatkal special express train in Shivamogga on Thursday.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, launching the Shivamogga-Yeshwantpur Tatkal special express train in Shivamogga on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

more-in

South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced a Tatkal special express train service between Shivamogga city and Yeshwantpur.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP for Shivamogga, flagged off the new service at Shivamogga railway terminal on Thursday. The actual service will commence on Friday.

The train (06539/40) will run every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will start from Yeshwantpur at 9 a.m. and will reach Shivamogga at 2.45 p.m. It will stop at Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Kadur, Birur, Tarikere and Bhadravati. On return journey, the train will start from Shivamogga at 3.30 p.m. and reach Yeshwantpur at 9 p.m. The train will have one AC chair car, 11 chair cars, one second-class coach, and one luggage-cum-brake van with generator.

At present, the Yeshwantpur-Shivamogga-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express special train runs every Saturday, Sunday and Monday. With the new train, an express special train service between Shivamogga and Yeshwantpur will be available on all seven days of the week.

Mr. Raghavendra said the Tatkal special train between Shivamogga and Yeshwantpur would be converted into a regular express train service shortly. Referring to the request from passengers to modify the schedule of the Shivamogga-Renigunta train, he said pilgrims bound to Tirupati would benefit if the train starts from Shivamogga and from Renigunta at night.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
railway
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 12:34:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/new-tatkal-express-train-between-shivamogga-and-bengaluru/article30637506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY