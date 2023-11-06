New study unravels ecological mysteries of Western Ghats rock outcrops 

November 06, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - Bengaluru

A new study has unraveled the ecological mysteries of Western Ghats rock outcrops, saying they are expected to bear crucial relevance in the context of global warming.

Rock outcrops harbour specialised species adapted to extreme climatic conditions and they serve as ideal model systems for studying vegetation responses to ongoing climate change.

Over the past decade, Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has been investigating these outcrops to understand the ecological complexities of the seasonal vegetation associated with the rock outcrops for over the last decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vegetation on rock outcrops in the Western Ghats which are primarily dependent on the elevation of the area as a proxy for climate variables (like temperature and precipitation) and distance from the sea bear crucial relevance in the context of global warming, according to a new study,” stated the Department of Scinece and Technology.

The research validates that the elevation and proximity to the sea have played a crucial role in shaping the diversity of the plateau and underscores the urgent need for the conservation of these unique habitats, which have often been overlooked in previous conservation efforts,” it added.

Rock outcrops are landscapes with a major proportion of their area as exposed bedrock protruding above the soil due to weathering. These terrains are characterized by seasonal water availability, sparse soil coverage, limited nutrient resources, and harsh exposure to wind and solar radiation. The plants inhabiting these environments have developed remarkable survival mechanisms, adapted to thrive in high temperatures and periods of water scarcity.

“Within the biodiverse Western Ghats of India, a global biodiversity hotspot, numerous outcrops, including lateritic plateaus, basalt mesas, and vertical basalt cliffs, can be found, categorized by their elevation and bedrock type (basalt or laterite),” the department said.

A team of scientists from ARI explored the intricate relationship between vegetation and the environment on rock outcrops spanning two elevation zones: high-elevation plateaus atop the Western Ghats summits and low-elevation plateaus in the Konkan region, a narrow coastal strip nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats. The study, based on samples collected from 30 sites in the Konkan and Western Ghats, underscores the pivotal role of elevation, a proxy for climatic variables such as temperature and precipitation, in addition to proximity to the sea, in shaping the plant diversity of these plateaus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT