New study centre inaugurated 

Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar, Sri Sharatchandra Swamiji of Kundur Mutt and others at the inauguration of Sri Vyasa-Valmiki Study Centre in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A new study centre for academic research on the works of Badarayana Vyasa and Valmiki was inaugurated in the city on Friday.

Attached to Dr.S.Radhakrishnan Centre for Philosophy and Indian Culture, University of Mysore, it was inaugurated by Sharathchandra Swamiji of Kundur Mutt.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar in his presidential address said the knowledge of Upanishads, Brahmasutras and Bhagavad Gita was essential to have a grasp of Indian philosophy and understand the philosophical imports of the works of both Vyasa and Valmiki.

He said the contribution of both the sages to Indian spiritual and cultural heritage was immense and there was a need to understand and study their works and establishing the new study centre was an effort in that direction.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said Ramayana and Mahabharata expound philosophy and it calls for an in-depth understanding through academic studies. The objectives of establishing the new centre were to conduct research and studies pertaining to the two epics and other philosophical works, conduct seminars and publish the salient features of the works in simple and easy-to-understand local language for the benefit of the public.

The Study Centre will also acquire a library of published works and research papers on the subjects and will also establish a web portal to disseminate information.

R. Shivappa, Registrar, University of Mysore, H.L. Chandrashekar, former Chairman of the Department of Philosophy, and others were present.

