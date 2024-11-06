New study by JNCASR researchers holds promise for developing more efficient electronic devices

A new study conducted by the researchers of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has found novel insights into the mechanisms that limit electron mobility in semiconductors, paving the way for developing more efficient electronic devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling it a significant advancement in the semiconductor industry, the Department of Science and Technology said that the study represents a major leap forward in understanding the electronic properties of semiconductors.

Firstly, semiconductors form the backbone of modern electronics, powering everything from smartphones and computers to advanced medical devices and space technologies. As the demand for faster, more efficient, and more reliable electronic devices continues to grow, the search for new semiconductor materials has intensified. And Scandium Nitride (ScN), a rocksalt semiconductor, has emerged as a promising candidate for next-generation electronics due to its high thermal stability, robustness, and electronic properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, despite its potential, the practical application of ScN in electronic devices has been hindered due to its relatively lower electron mobility. This key factor influences the speed and efficiency of semiconductor devices and researchers have been curious to unravel why the mobility of the electrons are limited,” the Department said.

The JNCASR researchers have explored the factors that limit electron mobility in ScN.

Associate Professor Bivas Saha, who headed the research, said, “The findings from this study have far-reaching implications for the global semiconductor industry. As manufacturers seek to push the boundaries of electronic device performance, the insights provided by our research could lead to significant advancements in the design and fabrication of ScN-based components.”

“By addressing the identified scattering mechanisms, it may be possible to engineer ScN materials with improved electron mobility, making them more suitable for a wide range of high-performance applications. They include thermoelectricity, neuromorphic computing, high mobility electron transistors, and Schottky diode devices,” said Mr. Sourav Rudra, the lead author of the study.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.