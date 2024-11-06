 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New study by JNCASR researchers holds promise for developing more efficient electronic devices

Published - November 06, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

A new study conducted by the researchers of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has found novel insights into the mechanisms that limit electron mobility in semiconductors, paving the way for developing more efficient electronic devices.

Calling it a significant advancement in the semiconductor industry, the Department of Science and Technology said that the study represents a major leap forward in understanding the electronic properties of semiconductors.

Firstly, semiconductors form the backbone of modern electronics, powering everything from smartphones and computers to advanced medical devices and space technologies. As the demand for faster, more efficient, and more reliable electronic devices continues to grow, the search for new semiconductor materials has intensified. And Scandium Nitride (ScN), a rocksalt semiconductor, has emerged as a promising candidate for next-generation electronics due to its high thermal stability, robustness, and electronic properties.

“However, despite its potential, the practical application of ScN in electronic devices has been hindered due to its relatively lower electron mobility. This key factor influences the speed and efficiency of semiconductor devices and researchers have been curious to unravel why the mobility of the electrons are limited,” the Department said.

The JNCASR researchers have explored the factors that limit electron mobility in ScN.

Associate Professor Bivas Saha, who headed the research, said, “The findings from this study have far-reaching implications for the global semiconductor industry. As manufacturers seek to push the boundaries of electronic device performance, the insights provided by our research could lead to significant advancements in the design and fabrication of ScN-based components.”

“By addressing the identified scattering mechanisms, it may be possible to engineer ScN materials with improved electron mobility, making them more suitable for a wide range of high-performance applications. They include thermoelectricity, neuromorphic computing, high mobility electron transistors, and Schottky diode devices,” said Mr. Sourav Rudra, the lead author of the study.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.