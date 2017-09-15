New State guesthouse to come up on Tirumala

For the benefit of pilgrims visiting Tirumala and Tirupati, the State government has decided to build a guesthouse there. The plan is to build it on a 61,390-sq.ft area near the temple. The cost of construction is yet to be estimated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday chaired a meeting with senior officials and instructed them to commence work on the guesthouse and several other structures in Tirupati.

It was also decided that the 86 rooms of the existing Karnataka Bhavan on Tirumala would be renovated, and as would a community hall and a guesthouse on 20,000 sq.ft in Tirupati.

At present, the management of the Karnataka Bhavan in the town is outsourced. There have been complaints of exorbitant charges on services and of rooms not being made available for people from Karnataka.

Former Minister Krishnaiah Setty has been offering free food to all those visiting the Karnataka Bhavan.