New stadium planned in Belagavi

Published - July 14, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

MLC inspects proposed site

The Hindu Bureau

The State government plans to build a new state of the art stadium in Belagavi, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday.

It will be built on a large piece of land and will have facilities for various sports like cricket, wrestling, swimming, kabaddi, and volleyball. The State government has accepted a proposal by Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister and Congress MLA from Belagavi Rural constituency, he said.

He visited a stretch of land where the stadium is expected to come up near Belgundi village on the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The venue will be finalised soon, he said. He said the stadium will also serve as a sports academy where young people will be coached in various games.

