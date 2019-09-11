New special train to Chennai from Hubballito run via Gadag, Hosapete and Ballari

South Western Railway has decided to run a special direct overnight train from Hubballi to Chennai and the formal launch of the services will be held on September 14.

The new special biweekly express will run via Gadag, Hosapete, Ballari, Guntakal and Renigunta.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi will flag off the inaugural special train from Hubballi Railway Station on September 14 at 4 p.m.

After inauguration, train no 17313 Hubballi-Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Express will run as per the schedule up to Chennai Central.

Regular service

The regular services of train no 17313/17314 Hubballi-Chennai Central-Hubballi Bi-Weekly Express will commence from Hubballi on September 17 and from Chennai Central on September 18.

Train no 17313 Hubballi-Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Express will leave Hubballi at 9.05 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and arrive at Chennai Central at 10.50 a.m. the next day.

En route, the train will arrive at and leave Gadag at 10.10 p.m./10.12 p.m., Hosapete 11.40 p.m./11.45 p.m., Ballari 1.25 a.m./1.30 a.m., Guntakal 2.25 a.m./2.30 a.m., Kadapa 5.13 a.m./5.15 a.m., Renigunta 7.55 a.m./8 a.m. and Arakkonam 9.08 a.m./9.10 a.m.

In the return direction, train no 17314 Chennai Central-Hubballi Bi-Weekly Express will leave Chennai Central at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays and reach Hubballi at 5.15 a.m. the next day.

En route, the train will arrive at and leave Arakkonam at 4.08 p.m./4.10 p.m., Renigunta 6.20 p.m./6.25 p.m., Kadapa 8.08 p.m./8.10 p.m., Guntakal 10.45 p.m./10.50 p.m., Ballari 12.25 a.m./12.30 a.m., Hosapete 1.40 p.m./1.45 a.m. and Gadag 3.20 a.m./3.22 a.m.

The train will have a composition of one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, six Second Class Sleeper coaches, six General Second Class coaches and two Second Class with Luggage-cum-Brake Van.