December 21, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

IPS officer Seema Latkar on Wednesday took charge as the new Superintendent of Police, Mysuru. The outgoing SP R Chethan handed over the charge to Ms Latkar. Mr Chethan has been transferred as the SP Intelligence in Bengaluru. Mr. Chethan, who served as the SP for one-and-a-half years, has expressed his gratitude to the people of Mysuru district for their cooperation in discharging his duties.