New SP takes charge

Hassan

02 April 2021 23:08 IST

B.M. Laxmi Prasad, a 2014 batch IPS officer, took charge as Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga on Friday. K.M. Shantharaju, who has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic East Division in Bengaluru, handed over the charge.

Mr. Laxmi Prasad was earlier working as Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada district. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said he would interact with senior officers of the department to understand the issues concerned with law and order in the district and work accordingly.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shantharaju, in a press conference, said he was satisfied with his work in Shivamogga district. During his tenure, the police arrested 274 people on charges of possessing ganja. As many as 808 cases were registered with regard to gambling in the district and arrested 2,491 people.

Advertising

Advertising