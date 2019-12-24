New shopping complex atop Chamundi Hills

After inaugurating the multi-level parking lot atop Chamundi Hills, the government has laid the foundation stone for a new shopping complex atop the Hills.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, laid the foundation stone on Tuesday. The shopping complex will cost ₹4.95 crore is expected to house 137 shops measuring 8 ftx8ft, 34 shops measuring 5 ft X 6 ft for flowers and fruits and 25 shops measuring 10 ft X 10 ft for food zone. The complex will also house a toilet.The owners of shops, which were cleared from the path leading to Chamundeshwari temple before Dasara, will be provided space in the shopping complex.Mr. Somanna also inspected the work on construction of the road which had caved in a couple of weeks ago. He instructed the officials of Public Works Department to expedite the work.

Former Minister and MLA representing Chamundeshwari assembly constituency G T Deve Gowda and Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha were also present on the occasion.