New Shivamogga Rangayana director takes charge

Sandesh Javali, theatre personality, took charge as director of Rangayana, Shivamogga, at Suvarna Samskruti Bhavan on Friday.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Araga Jnanendra, MLA for Tirthahalli, Shafi Saduddin, senior assistant director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, and Umesh, assistant director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, were present.

Mr. Javali said that when dramas are staged at Suvarna Samskruti Bhavan, direct buses would be provided to the venue from main residential areas in the city. Discussions would be held with officials of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private bus operators in this regard shortly.

Replying to a query he said to attract common people to the theatre, efforts would be made to stage the dramas based on simple and humorous themes through Rangayana.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the State government has released an amount of ₹20 lakh for completion of the work of the construction of an open air theatre at Kuvempu Rangamandir. He assured that he would apprise the Chief Minister on the demand from theatre artistes to construct a separate rehearsal room at Kuvempu Rangamandir.