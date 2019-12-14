Karnataka

New sand policy to prevent illegal extraction: C.C. Patil

more-in

Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil has said that illegal sand extraction will be prevented by implementing a new sand policy soon. He added that he will also form a special team of officials to curb such activities in Raichur district.

He was talking with reporters here on Saturday.

Mr. Patil, who was here to attend a private function, said that the State government had planned to make arrangements to provide sand through the department.

He also said that a team of officials will be sent to Telangana to study the steps taken to curb illegal extraction.

To a question, he said that party senior leaders will take appropriate steps regarding the post of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 8:12:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/new-sand-policy-to-prevent-illegal-extraction-cc-patil/article30307020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY