New sand policy to prevent illegal extraction: C.C. Patil

Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil has said that illegal sand extraction will be prevented by implementing a new sand policy soon. He added that he will also form a special team of officials to curb such activities in Raichur district.
He was talking with reporters here on Saturday.
Mr. Patil, who was here to attend a private function, said that the State government had planned to make arrangements to provide sand through the department.
He also said that a team of officials will be sent to Telangana to study the steps taken to curb illegal extraction.
To a question, he said that party senior leaders will take appropriate steps regarding the post of the Deputy Chief Minister.
