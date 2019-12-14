New sand policy to prevent illegal extraction: C.C. Patil

Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil has said that illegal sand extraction will be prevented by implementing a new sand policy soon. He added that he will also form a special team of officials to curb such activities in Raichur district.

He was talking with reporters here on Saturday.

Mr. Patil, who was here to attend a private function, said that the State government had planned to make arrangements to provide sand through the department.

He also said that a team of officials will be sent to Telangana to study the steps taken to curb illegal extraction.

To a question, he said that party senior leaders will take appropriate steps regarding the post of the Deputy Chief Minister.