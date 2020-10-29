New rules to ban government employees from acting in films, TV serials

Karnataka State Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2020, have been notified.

The State government has decided to ban its employees from acting in films and television serials, publishing books, and voicing criticism against the State and Union government policies.

A draft of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2020, said that they cannot act in films and television serials without permission from the competent authority. The draft rules also seek to stop government staff from sponsoring media programmes in radio and television channels.

Objection in 15 days

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms notified these draft rules on October 27, 2020, seeking objections within 15 days. The rule said a government servant should not publish any book or engage him/herself habitually in literary or artistic or scientific work without the permission of prescribed authority.

A new set of rules, likely to be enforced soon, also states that government servants cannot consume intoxicating drinks in public places. It also prohibited employees appearing in a public place in a state of intoxication. The rules also seek to ban employees from embarking on foreign tours without permission. “No government servant shall undertake a private foreign tour without prior permission from the prescribed authority,” state the rules.

Dress code

Related to dress code, the rules state that every government servant should cultivate the habit of wearing “decent dresses” in office and wear uniforms wherever such uniform is prescribed for a category of post.

New rules drafted under 39 different heads have prescribed political neutrality; principles of merit, fairness and impartiality in the discharge of his or her duties; accountability and transparency; responsiveness to the public; and courtesy and good behaviour with the public by employees.

The rules would be applicable to about six lakh government employees.