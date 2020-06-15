New rules for Tamil Nadu, Delhi returnees

The Karnataka government on Monday announced mandatory institutional quarantine of three days for those coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, followed by 11 days of home quarantine.
In an order, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar said those coming from Maharashtra would continue to have institutional quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine. Those travelling from other States would have 14 days of home quarantine as earlier.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chaired a high-level meeting of Ministers and senior officials to deliberate on measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The Chief Minister pointed out that of the total 7,000 cases reported, 4,386 were travellers from Maharashtra and 1,340 were their contracts. Further, 216 people who tested positive were those who came from abroad.
