New rules for jobs under compassionate grounds

The State government issued a gazette notification and changed the rules under the Karnataka Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) (Amendment) Rules, 2021, for providing jobs under compassionate grounds.

According to the new rule, in the case of the deceased male married government servant, his widow, son, and daughter (unmarried/married/divorced/widowed) who were dependent upon him and were living with him are eligible to get a job.

In the case of the deceased female married government servant, her son, daughter (unmarried/married/divorced/widowed), and widower who were dependent upon her and were living with her are eligible to get a job.

In the case of the deceased male unmarried government servant, his brother or sister who were dependent upon him and were living with him are eligible to get a job.

In the case of the deceased female unmarried government servant, her brother or sister who were dependent upon her and were living with her would get a job.

In the case of the deceased married government servant whose spouse is also no more and who has minor children, the certified guardian of the minor children who is living with them and takes care of the minor children as per the provisions of relevant law, is eligible to seek a job.

The order said that every dependent of a deceased government servant, seeking appointment under these rules should make an application within one year from the date of death of the government servant, to the head of the department under whom the deceased person was working.