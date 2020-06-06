New rules for awarding personality test marks

The State government has notified new rules for the recruitment of gazetted probationers, and under the new rules, the interview board members should record the reasons for award of marks for candidates in the personality test of either less than 40% or more than 80%.

“Provided that, in case marks so awarded in the personality test is less than 40% or exceeds 80%, the interview board members shall record the reasons for such award,” said a notification issued by the government. The government framed new rules under the Karnataka Recruitment of Gazetted Probationers (Appointment by Competitive Examinations) (Amendment) Rules, 2020.

These changes have gained significance in the light of several allegations of irregularities in evaluation of candidates during the interview. CID inquiry into the 2011 batch recruitment had also indicated irregularities during the interview process.

Being the most subjective part of the evaluation, the interview process has seen multiple reforms being introduced.

The erstwhile Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had introduced a set of reforms, based on the recommendations of the P.C. Hota Committee Report, introducing subject experts on the interview panel and restricting the number of interviews to be conducted per day.