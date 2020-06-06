Karnataka

New rules for awarding personality test marks

The State government has notified new rules for the recruitment of gazetted probationers, and under the new rules, the interview board members should record the reasons for award of marks for candidates in the personality test of either less than 40% or more than 80%.

“Provided that, in case marks so awarded in the personality test is less than 40% or exceeds 80%, the interview board members shall record the reasons for such award,” said a notification issued by the government. The government framed new rules under the Karnataka Recruitment of Gazetted Probationers (Appointment by Competitive Examinations) (Amendment) Rules, 2020.

These changes have gained significance in the light of several allegations of irregularities in evaluation of candidates during the interview. CID inquiry into the 2011 batch recruitment had also indicated irregularities during the interview process.

Being the most subjective part of the evaluation, the interview process has seen multiple reforms being introduced.

The erstwhile Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had introduced a set of reforms, based on the recommendations of the P.C. Hota Committee Report, introducing subject experts on the interview panel and restricting the number of interviews to be conducted per day.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 7:26:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/new-rules-for-awarding-personality-test-marks/article31767706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY