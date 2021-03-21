New RSS general secretary backs law on ‘love jihad’

Bengaluru

21 March 2021 03:54 IST

Dattatreya Hosabale was elected to the post on Saturday

Newly-elected RSS Sarkaryavaha (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, hailing from Shivamogga district in Karnataka, has backed laws against ‘love jihad’ brought into force by some States and proposed by a few others.

Addressing a press conference after his election in Bengaluru on Saturday at the Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha, Mr. Hosabale, said, “The use of fraudulent methods to lure girls into marriage and conversion is condemnable and must be opposed. Suitable laws and regulations have to be brought and RSS will support such laws.”

Mr. Hosabale is the third person to occupy an important position in RSS from Karnataka, after H.V. Sheshadri and K.S. Sudarshan.

Speaking in Bengaluru on the controversial comment of Uttarakhand CM on women’s attire, Mr. Hosabale said, “There is no reason to bring RSS into all allegations. Whatever RSS does in society, it does in the open with the knowledge of all.”

Mr. Hosabale, known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterated that RSS’ support to the BJP will be issue-based. “The RSS takes a stand based on the issue and the situation. The stand of the RSS will always be in the best interests of the nation and the same will be expressed as required. This has been the practice and will continue,” he said. “The Prime Minister speaks to everyone... his mann ki baat.”

On the issue or reservation, Mr. Hosabale said, “RSS has time and again clarified its stand on the issue. It is of the opinion that reservations have to exist as long as it is required in society... Our Constitution too says that reservations are required as long as differences exist in the society and RSS conforms to the same.”

Speaking on the role of the youth in RSS, he said RSS is ‘a nationalist organisation and not a religious one’ and young people are increasingly joining it and its societal work.

In the next few years, RSS will focus on social harmony, environment, water conservation, and ‘parirvar prabodhan’ to inculcate family values, said Mr. Hosabale. “Soil experts have suggested various ways to improve the situation. RSS will take it up as a large campaign with pilot projects in this regard from April 13,” he said.