New regulations to allot KHB houses/sites to ‘persons in public life’ unconstitutional: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has declared as unconstitutional the regulations to allot certain percentage of houses/sites and “stray” houses/sites of the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) for “persons in public life” under the discretionary quota of the government and the board.

The Categories A and C in Regulation 4 and Category C in Regulation 9A, along with explanation (a) of the KHB (Allotment) (Amendment) Regulations, 2017, are in violation of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution as these regulations “virtually permit the government to act at its pleasure according to its whims and fancies” the court held.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz delivered the verdict on a PIL petition, filed by Bhojappa K., a city-based advocate, who had questioned the legality of the amended regulations that were notified on December 21, 2017.

‘Vague regulation’

“There are no guidelines or qualifications laid down under the regulations to decide which category of persons will form part of the categories of social worker and persons who are doing social service for being considered under the category of “persons in public life”, the Bench said while observing that such a “vague” regulation gives scope to the government to fit in anyone and everyone in the category of “persons in public life”.

“All the elected representatives of the Houses of the legislature, local authorities, municipalities, etc., can be fitted in this category,” the Bench observed.

“A procedure which confers such a wide and unfettered discretion on the State government to decide who falls in the category of persons in public life cannot be said to be a fair procedure. There is complete absence of a sound and transparent policy...,” and hence these regulations are manifestly arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, the Bench said.