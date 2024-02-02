ADVERTISEMENT

New registrar for Kuvempu University

February 02, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The order of appointing registrar changed within two days

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka state government appointed Vijay Kumar H.B. as registrar of Kuvempu University on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government has appointed a new registrar for Kuvempu University, withdrawing the previous order issued two days ago.

In the latest order issued on Friday, February 2, Vijay Kumar H.B., a KAS officer, has been appointed registrar of the university. Earlier, he was the special land acquisition officer of NHAI at Yadgir.

In the previous order issued on January 31, KAS officer P. Shivaraj was appointed the registrar of the university. There has been no regular registrar for the university since August 2023, when Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande was given additional charge of the post.

