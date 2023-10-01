ADVERTISEMENT

New railway timetable

October 01, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway has altered the timetable of 314 trains starting October 1.

Information on the introduction of new trains, increase in frequency of trains, extension of trains, provision of new stoppages, permanent augmentation of coaches is available on the website of South Western Railway.

The railway has appealed to passengers to take note of the changes.

For more details, please use the link below for the salient features of the new timetable: https://swr.indianrailways.gov.in or call Ph: 139.

