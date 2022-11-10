New police stations at Alanahalli, Hebbal inaugurated

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra during the inauguration of the Alanahalli police station in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Two new police station buildings, a four-storey administrative block of the police training school and a hostel building for the probationary gazetted police officers at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) were inaugurated in Mysuru on Thursday.

Minister for Home Araga Jnanendra inaugurated the new police facilities. S A Ramdas, MLA, senior police officers, including Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation MD Arun Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police R Chetan, Mayor Shivakumar and others were present.

The administrative block of the police training school has come up at a cost of ₹16 crore. A sum of ₹4.51 crore had been spent on the construction of the hostel at KPA. The Alanahalli police station on Bannur Road near Devegowda Circle and the Hebbal Police Station near Kuvempu Circle on Hebbal Main Road have been constructed each at a cost of ₹2.15 crore.

The Minister, accompanied by the dignitaries, inspected the new facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the challenge before the police is cybercrime cases and therefore the officers must get themselves equipped with skills and training for handling such cases. The police officers must be aware of technologies for cracking online fraud and get special training, if necessary, which is essential in the present scenario to ensure that the modern-day criminals are brought to book.

He said the government has been making best efforts for the modernisation of the police force and providing modern weapons to the force for maintaining law and order in the State.

Besides taking steps to build new stations, work to upgrade the existing stations are also underway, he added.

Arguing that constables can play a crucial role in cracking cases, Mr. Jnanendra said the number of women joining the department is on the rise. Earlier, women were not joining the police force but now women officers can be found in almost all the wings of the Police department.