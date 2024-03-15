New police commissioner for Belagavi

March 15, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government posted Iada Martin Marbaniang, IPS officer of the 2009 batch, as the Commissioner of Police, Belagavi.

He was working as DIG recruitment, in Bengaluru. He served as SP in Kalaburagi, Head of Police Training College, Yadgir, and SP CID.

A native of Meghalaya, he passed the MA examination before appearing for UPSC examinations.

He will take charge from Vikas Kumar Vikash, IGP, Northern Range, who is holding charge of the city. The vacancy was created with the retirement of S.N. Sidramappa, on February 29.

