New pay commission will be set up next month: Bommai

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government has decided to constitute a new pay commission next month for revising the pay scale of its employees. The State government employees have been demanding that the government set up the new commission to ensure pay scales on a par with the Central government employees.

Speaking at a function organised by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) in connection with the presentation of Sarvottam Seva Awards here, he said the government would respond positively to all demands of employees, and a government order has been issued to cover the government employees under the ‘Arogya Sanjeevini’ scheme.

Punyakoti scheme

Speaking about the Punyakoti scheme, to encourage public and private organisations to adopt cattle for cow shelters, Mr. Bommai said there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption. The new goshalas have been established in each district for which ₹50 crore has been sanctioned, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special website has been created for this purpose. A sum of ₹11,000 is fixed for the adoption of a cow for one year and the picture of the adopted cow would appear on the website, Mr. Bommai said.

Appeal to employees

“I have adopted 100 cows and requested my ministerial colleagues to do the same,” he said. He appealed to the government employees too to adopt cows. The officers of A and B groups can go for the adoption of cows, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister presented ‘Sarvothama Seva’ awards to 30 employees for their service. The award comprised a cash prize of ₹50,000.