New office-bearers of PCB
New office-bearers were elected to the Press Club of Bengaluru on Sunday.
The new office-bearers are R. Sridhar (president), Anand P. Bydanamane (vice-president), B.P. Mallappa (general secretary), Doddabommaiah (secretary), Mahantesh S. Hiremath (joint secretary), Mohan Kumar B.N. (treasurer); and executive committee members Rohini V. Adiga, Ganesh G., Munirame Gowda, Alfred Tennison D., Somashekhar K.S., Yasir Mustaq, and Mini Tejaswi (Reserved for women).
