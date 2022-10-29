New office-bearers of IMA, Mysuru branch

October 29, 2022 20:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru branch, for the year 2022-23 was held on October 22 at IMA Building on New Sayyaji Rao Road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press statement, Shivakumar Y.M. took charge as president, Devinanand K.P. as secretary and Shivashankar B.N. as treasurer. Sujatha S Rao is the past president and Jayanth M.S. is the president-elect. Chandrabhan Singh N. and Dr Manjunath R.D. took charge as vice-presidents and Somasundar K. took over as joint secretary, the press statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app