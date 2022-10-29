New office-bearers of IMA, Mysuru branch

The installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru branch, for the year 2022-23 was held on October 22 at IMA Building on New Sayyaji Rao Road.

According to a press statement, Shivakumar Y.M. took charge as president, Devinanand K.P. as secretary and Shivashankar B.N. as treasurer. Sujatha S Rao is the past president and Jayanth M.S. is the president-elect. Chandrabhan Singh N. and Dr Manjunath R.D. took charge as vice-presidents and Somasundar K. took over as joint secretary, the press statement added.