The executive committee of the Bangalore Management Association (BMA) has elected new office-bearers for 2024. They are Flt. Lt. K.P. Nagesh (president), Pankaj Kumar Pandey, KPTCL MD (senior vice-president), S. Nagendra (secretary), S.T. Ramachandra, former general manager, Canara Bank (vice-president), and Sivamathan, and BMRCL finance director, (treasurer).

The office-bearers were elected during the executive committee meeting on August 17.

