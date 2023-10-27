HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New multi-speciality hospital inaugurated in Mysuru

October 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city’s health infrastructure, which is witnessing an upswing since the last few years, added one more facility this week.

Aarya Hospital is located on Kantharaja Urs Road, Krishnamurthypuram, and was inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah early this week.

A release said it is the brainchild of a group of multi-disciplinary specialists and the new facility is spread over 9,000 sq ft. The 100-bed hospital offers a slew of speciality care under one roof and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, district in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa and others were present during the inauguration, the release added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / hospital and clinic / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.