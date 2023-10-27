New multi-speciality hospital inaugurated in Mysuru

October 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The city’s health infrastructure, which is witnessing an upswing since the last few years, added one more facility this week.

Aarya Hospital is located on Kantharaja Urs Road, Krishnamurthypuram, and was inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah early this week.

A release said it is the brainchild of a group of multi-disciplinary specialists and the new facility is spread over 9,000 sq ft. The 100-bed hospital offers a slew of speciality care under one roof and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, district in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa and others were present during the inauguration, the release added.