New MRMC building, indoor sports complex set for inauguration in Kalaburagi tomorrow

February 08, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The newly constructed C and D blocks of Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College (MRMC) and Dr. B.G. Jawali Indoor Sports Complex will be inaugurated on Saturday, Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) president Bhimashankar C. Bilgundi has said.

Addressing presspersons on MRMC campus here on Thursday, Dr. Bilgundi said that the two-storey C and D blocks, spread over 45,000 sq ft, have been built at a cost of ₹10 crore.

The Biochemistry Department, including its classroom and laboratory, in the existing building will be shifted to the new C and D blocks.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT & BT Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the newly constructed blocks and the indoor sports complex.

Dr. Bilgundi, a two-time president of HKE Society, whose term is set to end in March 2024, also touched upon a host of development works taken up during his term in the last six years.

“We have spent nearly ₹195 crore for development works in the last six years, besides taking up construction work of various buildings under HKE Society on 3.5 lakh sq ft of land. A sum of ₹60 crore has been spent for providing medical equipment at Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, Sangameshwar Hospital and MRMC College, while fire safety equipment have been installed in the hospital building at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. An oxygen supply system has also been provided at a cost of ₹4.3 crore,” Dr. Bilgundi added.

Replying to a question on why the number of patients coming to Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital for treatment has seen a sharp decline, Dr. Bilgundi said that government healthcare schemes are not available at Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, while patients preferred to go to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. The society has written to the State government for extending healthcare schemes to patients of Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital also.

Denying allegations that post-graduate medical students studying at MRMC are not getting stipend, Dr. Bilgundi clarified that as per the National Medical Commission regulations, all post-graduate medical students are receiving stipend regularly.

Governing Council members Sharanabasappa B. Kamareddy, Basavaraj J. Khanderao and MRMC Dean S.M. Patil were present.