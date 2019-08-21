New Ministers begin rounds of flood-affected districts

A day after they were sworn in as Ministers by Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, the newly inducted Ministers began touring various flood-affected districts in north Karnataka, which had been assigned to them.

Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa, Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, Govind Karjol, Basavaraj Bommai and C.C. Patil landed in Hubballi Airport on Wednesday morning, and later headed to the districts assigned to them.

Mr. Eshwarappa spoke to the presspersons and announced that the Centre had already released ₹1,029 crore for flood-relief works in Karnataka, and the State government had appealed to the Centre for additional funds considering the devastation.

Mr. Shettar said the State government had begun the process of releasing an assistance of ₹10,000 to the flood-affected families and they would get it credited directly to their bank accounts. All the Ministers then took different vehicles to proceed to the districts. While Mr. Savadi headed for his home district Belagavi, Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Karjol left to Vijayapura and Bagalkot.

In Kodagu, flood-affected families poured out their difficulties and the help they were expecting from the government when the newly-inducted Minister Suresh Kumar visited them. Mr. Kumar, who toured several affected places and spoke to the families, also visited Thora village in Virajpet taluk, which witnessed one of the worst landslips.