New Mayor proposes to waive penalty on water arrears

July 31, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chairing her first general body meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation after being elected to the post, Mayor Veena Baradwad has proposed to waive penalty on water charges in a bid to facilitate speedy collection of arrears that have been pending for years.

At the municipal council meeting in Dharwad on Monday, Ms. Baradwad said that in many cases, it has been noticed that the penalty exceeded the arrears and even for those who wished to clear the arrears, the penalty has become a hindrance.

Considering the glitch, it has been proposed to waive the arrears, she said. The proposal will have to receive the government’s assent before being implemented.

Speaking on her priorities as the first citizen of the twin cities, she said that she will work towards completing the project to extend 24 x 7 water supply to all the 82 wards of the municipal corporation as it is the only solution to ease the drinking water crisis in Hubballi-Dharwad.

At present, only 30 wards in the twin cities have 24 x 7 water supply.

She also spoke of simplifying the property tax collection procedure to ensure that more people paid taxes to enable the corporation to reach its target of ₹189 crore in taxes this financial year.

She said that a biomining unit is being set up at Hosayallapur in Dharwad at a cost of ₹30 crore and it will become functional in the next three-four months. The focus will be on laying a gas pipeline network in all the wards.

Leader of the Opposition Suvarna Kallakuntla complained that the recent rainfall has exposed the poor quality of works and many interior roads are seen ridden with potholes.

Elaborating on the problems being faced by the people residing in low-lying areas, she alleged that HDMC staff have not taken up the relief works properly.

Responding to the allegation, HDMC Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi said that he will take the requisite measures, if the councillors come up with specific problems. He also promised to take up development works in consultation with the councillors.

Congress councillor Shambhu Salamani raised the issue of waterlogging at the Super Market in Dharwad.

The issue of villages under the HDMC being neglected in terms of development came up for discussion and the municipal commissioner pointed out that ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the works in these villages.

BJP councillor pointed out that the Mayor will have less time for implementation because of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and urged her to make efforts for speedy implementation.