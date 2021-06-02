New Mayor of Mysuru to elected on June 11

MYSURU

02 June 2021 15:56 IST

Elections will be held to choose a new Mayor of Mysuru on June 11 in the wake of a recent decision of the High Court to disqualify Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda as a member of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Ms. Rukmini Made Gowda’s election as a JD(S) corporator of Ward Number 36 in MCC during the polls held in 2018 was annulled by the High Court last week after her Congress rival in the elections, Rajani, had filed a petition against her for a false declaration of assets in the election affidavit.

Advertising

Advertising

Regional Commissioner of Mysuru G.C. Prakash said Ms.Gowda loses the post of Mayor ‘automatically’ after her disqualification as a member of the MCC.

After receiving a copy of the High Court order disqualifying her on Tuesday, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag met Mr. Prakash on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Nag said a decision was taken to hold the electionson June 11 while approving a proposal to make Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig the Acting Mayor till a new Mayor is elected.

All the officials, corporators and the elected representatives who will be participating in the polls will undergo a test for COVID-19 two days earlier.

“One June 8 or 9, we will be holding the COVID-19 tests. Only those who are declared negative will participate in the elections”, she said adding that a permission will have to sought from the Regional Commissioner to allow members testing positive to participate in the elections process through video conference.

Ms. Nag said a decision was taken to hold the elections after the present lockdown, which is scheduled to end on June 7, as there was no clarity on the end of COVID-19 pandemic. “We don’t know how long this pandemic will continue. So, a decision was taken to hold the elections”.

In the event of the State government deciding to extend the lockdown beyond June 7, Ms. Nag said the Regional Commissioner will be consulted and depending on his decision the future course of action will be charted out.

Mr. Prakash said all steps will be taken to enforce COVID-19 protocol during the elections including social distancing. “We will be informing the political party leaders not to allow gathering of people”, he said.

Apart from MLAs, MLCs and MP, only 64 corporators will be participating in the mayoral polls. The reservation for the post of Mayor – general woman – will continue for the June 11 elections.

It may be mentioned here that the election of Ms.Gowdaon February 24 with the support of Congress members had sparked a political row in the Congress.

Her election had not only triggered a fresh round of bickering between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, but also led to differences in the Congress with Mr. Siddaramaiah taking serious offence to Mr. Sait’s decision to align with the JD(S) even though the latter tried to justify his stand on the grounds of keeping the BJP out of power.