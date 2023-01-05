ADVERTISEMENT

New logo of KSMCA launched to mark 50th anniversary

January 05, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched the new logo of the Karnataka State Marketing Communication and Advertising Limited (KSMCA) to mark the 50th anniversary of the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was a matter of pride that a government-run agency had not only completed 50 years, but was competing effectively with private agencies.

That the KSMCA is able to retain its identity despite the changing market scenario is commendable, post-liberalisation, he added.

