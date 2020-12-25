New laws will help farmers: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Friday, said the Central government brought in amendments to the farm laws for the benefit of the farming community and it would help double the farmers’ income by 2022.
He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for construction of a medical college and other development works at a programme in Chikkamagaluru. The amendments would bring in revolutionary changes in the farm sector. “Farmers should not listen to those who spread false information about the amendments. The Prime Minister is committed to increase the farm income by 2022. The minimum support price for the agriculture produces and the APMC system would continue, even after the new laws come into effect”, he said.
Regarding the development works initiated in Chikkamagaluru, the Chief Minister said the State government had laid foundation stones for works worth ₹ 1,063 crore. A medical college for the district had been a long-pending demand. Along with a medical college, the district would also get a super-speciality hospital. The district hospital would also be upgraded.
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works Govind Karjol, Ministers B.A.Basavaraj, D.Sudhakar, and V. Somanna, Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje and legislators of the district attended the programme. C.T. Ravi, MLC, presided over the function.
