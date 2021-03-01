New laws will cause more farm suicides, warns SUCI(C)

Referring to the recently amended farm laws, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) SUCI(C) said that the implementation of the laws in question would deepen the agrarian crisis and result in more farmers’ suicides.

“These farm laws are designed to allow big corporate houses to plunder the farm sector. The implementation of the laws would lead to more exploitation of farmers and push them into the deepened crisis. The country has already seen more than 3.5 lakh farm suicides. These laws would push more farmers to commit suicide. We have to force the government to completely repeal the laws at any cost,” H.V. Diwakar, a member of the State committee of SUCI(C), said at a press conference here on Monday.

He also verbally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre for displaying more interest in serving big industrialists such as Mukhesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and sacrificing the interests of people.

“Hell-bent to serve his corporate masters like Ambani and Adani, Prime Minister Modi is giving them permission to loot the country. His government is ruthlessly suppressing people’s movements that are exposing his pro-corporate policies and measures. His army of followers are branding the democratic people who criticise the government as anti-nationals and pushing them behind the bars,” he said.

Elucidating the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities under BJP rule, Mr. Diwakar said that the Modi government’s mismanagement of the economy and its pro-corporate policies were the reason for the price rise.

“The Modi government has removed many essential commodities including red gram from the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act. This has led to the unlimited stocking of essential commodities and artificial scarcity resulting in price rise. The prices of petroleum products are constantly rising despite the fact that the prices of crude oil in the international market is falling. The rise in fuel prices is causing a rise in prices of other essential commodities. To cover up its failure in controlling the fuel prices, the government is blatantly lying that the rise of fuel prices is caused by the scarcity of crude oil in the international market,” Mr. Diwakar said.

Mr. Diwakar announced that his party would hold protest rallies and demonstrations across the State from Thursday against the Union government for its failure in controlling the rising prices of essential commodities.

“We will mobilise thousands of people that are hit by the price rise in agitations which will be held in district headquarters on different days from Thursday. On March 19, we will organise a massive rally in Bengaluru to conclude the agitations. We strongly believe that collective fight from the oppressed and exploited communities would solve the problem,” he said.

SUCI(C) district committee member Mahesh S.B. was present.