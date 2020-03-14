New KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar calls on senior Congress leaders in Bengaluru

In a bid to break factionalism in Karnataka Congress, newly appointed State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday called on top leaders of the party in the city.

Mr. Shivakumar visited the residences of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and veteran leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge. Mr. Shivakumar will need the cooperation of these leaders, not only ensure unity in the party but also to ensure consensus in the decision-making process. The seven-time MLA also called on his predecessor, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and seven-time MP from Kolar H.K. Muniyappa, who also had been an aspirant for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president post.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Shivakumar said he has been meeting senior leaders of the party to take into confidence all sections. One of the reasons cited for Congress’ setback in 2019 is the lack of support Mr. Rao received from a section of senior leaders in the party.

A large number of workers and loyalists met Mr. Shivakumar at his Sadashiv Nagar residence on Saturday and congratulated him on becoming the KPCC chief.

Mr. Shivakumar will halt at Kanakapura on Sunday and meet leaders from his constituency and Ramanagaram district. To seek support from members of various communities, he is expected to call on the seers of various communities in the coming days. He is also to visit major temples.