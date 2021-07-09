Karnataka

New Karnataka Governor to be sworn in on July 11

A file photo of Thawarchand Gehlot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 09 July 2021 14:03 IST
Updated: 09 July 2021 14:03 IST

The ceremony will take place at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan

Former Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn in as the Governor of Karnataka on July 11 at 10.30 a.m. at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan.

High Court of Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new Governor, according to a release.

