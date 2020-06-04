New job-oriented course in Sharnbasva University

Kalaburagi

Sharnbasva University added one more feather to its cap by becoming one among the top 150 universities and educational institutions in the country to be offered a highly professional job-oriented undergraduate course designed and run by the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) established by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Registrar of the University Anilkumar Bidve in a statement on Wednesday said the new course — BBA Logistics exclusively for women and another co-education with an intake of 60 students each — would be started from the ensuing academic year and a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed between the university and LSC shortly.

Varsity Chancellor Sharnbaswappa Appaji along with Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Nisty held a detailed interaction with LSC head of the education initiatives S. Ganeshan and Gayathri Harish, consultant (academic linkages), in LSC on Tuesday.

The courses have been designed to meet the high demand for skilled managerial level manpower in the industry. The LSC has taken the responsibility to provide the course material, provide the necessary training to deal the subject to the teaching staff, and arrange students training in the industry for a period of three semesters and also arrange gainful employment to the students who pass out successfully at the end of the course.

Dr. Bidve said students opting to join this course would spend 50% of their course period, three semesters, in industries for on-hand training of the basics of logistics and during this period, they would be paid a minimum of ₹9,000 as monthly stipend.

The students would have to pay ₹14,000 as fees to the LSC for the course material provided by them and the training part provided by the LSC and taking care of the insurance coverage of the students during their training in the industries.