‘New infrastructure should inspire legal fraternity to work harder’

Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, has urged members of the legal fraternity to meet expectations through hard work and ensure delivery of justice. He was speaking after inaugurating the first to fourth floors of the court building at Malalavadi on Saturday. The new facilities in the building include additional court halls, conference halls, library, canteen, etc.

Justice Oka said that judicial officers in the State were a privileged class as the court complexes in Karnataka were better compared to facilities in other States and have infrastructure to carry out their work. But merely having good infrastructure and new buildings with beautiful surroundings would matter little if it was not matched by improvement in performance.

He said on being provided with new infrastructure and court complex, judicial officers and members of the Bar should remind themselves every day that they would work better that what they did earlier, else such facilities will be of little use.

Justice Oka said after 70 years of Independence the situation was such that people were critical of the judiciary and hence it was imperative for all concerned to take a pledge to perform better.

“Common people approach the court as a last resort and are consumers of justice and it is our duty to provide them the best possible service,” he added.

He also reminded the legal fraternity the vision and dream of the framers of the Constitution stating that they espoused humanity as a religion and envisaged a country where people sink their differences and live in harmony. So it was also necessary for the legal fraternity to take the initiative to promote the vision of the framers of the Constitution.

Justice S.N. Satyanarayana, HC judge and Administrative Judge of Mysuru District, echoed the views of the Chief Justice and said that having a building was not everything about dispensation of justice. “It is only the beginning and what is required is the effort of the judicial officers that justice was delivered to the litigants,” he added.

In this context, he said the scenario was not very bright. In Mysuru courts, there were cases pending for over 30 years. He announced that Chief Justice Oka had suggested that the oldest 45 cases in the district be disposed off before September 30 this year. “It is a laudable suggestion and all legal officers should draw motivation from it,” he said.