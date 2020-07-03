New industrial policy to be brought before Cabinet soon

A draft of the new industrial policy, with a focus on businesses in tier II and tier III cities across the State, will be brought before the Cabinet in the next 10 days, Minister for Medium- and Large-Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar has said.

He said that amendments made to legislation such as the Karnataka Industrial Facilitation Amendment Act would play a key role in making Karnataka the number one industries-friendly State in the country. He was addressing a gathering at the International MSME Day celebrations organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), here on Friday.

According to the Minister, the draft industrial policy will focus on developing industries in the tier II and III cities of the State. “It will encourage investors to favour the establishment of industries in the backward taluks and hoblies. This will ease the pressure on Bengaluru city. Migrant workers of north Karnataka will find a source of employment in their respective districts with the development of industries in the second tier cities in the State,” Mr. Shettar said.