New hostel for women trainees of Postal Training Centre

March 04, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Postal Training Centre (PTC), Mysuru caters to the training needs of the postal assistant cadre of Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, added a new facility in its campus in Nazarbad here.

Hamsa, a hostel for the women coming for training at the PTC, was inaugurated on Monday. The facility has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.27 crore in a 906 square meters.

PTC also conducts training for inspector posts for those belonging to Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha inaugurated the newly constructed premier women’s hostel.

A note from the PTC said the hostel has been inspired by the grace and resilience of Mythical Swan. The hostel is a testament to the power of female solidarity and the boundless potential that thrives when women come together, it added.

This is the first and only women’s hostel among the PTCs in the country, offering accommodations for up to 100 trainees with 36 rooms including for the warden and a room for treating sick persons.

The foundation stone for the hostel was laid in 2017 by Manoj Sinha, the then Minister of State (independent charge) for Communications and the Minister of State for Railways. Hamsa took nearly five years for its completion.

The release said the facility offers round-the-clock security and a range of amenities including study areas, recreational facilities, and dining area. The facility harnesses solar energy for its electricity needs, adopting renewable energy solutions.

PTC Mysuru Director Ashish Singh Thakur, T.S. Ashwathnarayan, Director, Postal Services, South Karnataka region, Bengaluru, and other officers were present.

PTC, Mysuru, which has completed 50 years and celebrated its golden jubilee in 2015, trained 1,40,000 trainees under various courses. PTC Mysuru is involved in development of training content for both induction and in-service training. The training consists of classroom sessions as well as hands-on training, the release added.

In October 2023, DOPT issued a certificate of appreciation to the Department of Posts for being a leading performer on the IGOT Karmayogi Platform. PTC, Mysuru had made a significant contribution to the platform, the release said.

The PTC campus has facilities for various sports and is equipped with an auditorium, computer labs, classrooms, conference hall, two hostel blocks for accommodating 230 trainees at a time, furnished inspection quarters, departmental staff quarters, mess, campus with well maintained gardens, fountains, herbal gardens and walking track, it said.

