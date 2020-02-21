New highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar

MYSURU

21 February 2020 00:24 IST

Project to be taken up by National Highways Authority of India

Land acquisition will soon begin for a new Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway project to be taken up by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The alignment of the proposed 93-km long four-lane highway project, which has received in principle-approval from the authorities, will be part of the 376-km long National Highway 275 between Bengaluru and Bantwal.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said this highway, which would start with a deviation at Paschimavahini, near Srirangapatna, on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, would actually skip Mysuru.

Once the new highway was ready, road travellers between Bengaluru and Madikeri need not enter Mysuru, but could take a deviation near Paschimavahini. This would not only reduce the travel time, but also spare Mysuru of the congestion, noise and air pollution, he reasoned.

The new alignment of the four-lane national highway will pass through Gungral Chatra, Hale Unduwadi and Hosa Ramanahalli before bypassing Hunsur, Periyapatna, and Kushalnagar. Three bypasses had been proposed having an aggregate length of 84 km. While the combined bypass for Mysuru, Bilikere, and Hunsur would be 51.43 km, the bypasses for Kushalnagar and Periyapatna would be 12.34 km and 20.22 km respectively.

The 93-km-long highway project taken up by NHAI would cost ₹3,120 crore, including land acquisition and civil works.

“Since, the alignment passes through agricultural/dry land, the level of social and environmental impact is less,” he said.