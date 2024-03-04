New HDUDA chairman takes charge, promises development

March 04, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Shakir Sanadi, who took charge as chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) in Hubballi on Monday, has promised to take up projects towards development of the twin cities and development of new residential layouts in the cities by taking farmers into confidence.

Speaking to presspersons after taking charge, Mr. Sanadi thanked the party for giving him the responsibility and assured it that he will take all necessary steps in the interest of the development of the twin cities.

Mr. Sanadi said that he will also initiate steps to ensure that the residents of the twin cities get residential plots at affordable rates and all contentious issues and problems pertaining to development, sale and registration of plots in approved layouts are resolved at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new HDUDA chairman also issued a warning to those developing residential plots without getting necessary approvals from the competent authorities. He said that HDUDA will take strict action against such developers and all such layouts developed without requisite permissions will be razed to the ground.

He also appealed to the people not to get duped by such developers in their eagerness to get residential plots at lower prices. He said that action will soon begin against unauthorised layouts and criminal cases will be filed against such developers.

He said that such unauthorised layouts will not only mar the beauty of the cities but also create problems for the people. To a query on farmers not parting with their land for development by HDUDA, he said that he will try to find a solution through dialogue.

MLA and chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya greeted Mr. Sanadi after he took charge.

HDUDA Commissioner Santoshkumar Biradar, Congress leader Altaf Halwoor and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.