New Hassan DC takes charge

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 22, 2022 20:52 IST

M.S. Archana took charge as DC of Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

IAS officer M.S. Archana took the charge as Deputy Commissioner of Hassan on Monday. She replaced R. Girish, who had been transferred as Chief Executive officer and Executive Member of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in Bengaluru.

Ms. Archana earlier worked as Director of Municipal Administration and Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagaram. After taking charge from Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, she said she was visiting Hassan city for the first time. She would spend some time to understand the issues concerned to the district.

